Red Flag Warning safety tips

The Florida Forest Service says 90% of wildfires are caused by humans.

Whether at home, on the road, or outdoors, you should be on guard when conditions are present for brush fires. Here is a list of safety measures you should keep in mind to be fire aware.

PROPERTY

  • Create at least 100 feet of defensible space around your home by removing leaves, weeds, brush, firewood and other flammable materials.
  • Keep your lawn regularly mowed.
  • Make sure access roads to your property are cleared and marked.

VEHICLES

  • Never throw cigarettes, matches, or other smoking materials out of a vehicle.
  • Do not pull over in dry grass and leave the engine running.
  • Ensure trailer chains do not drag on the ground - this can create dangerous sparks.

OUTDOOR EQUIPMENT

  • Avoid using lawnmowers on dried-out vegetation.

OUTDOOR FIRES

  • Be mindful of burn bans active in your area. Obtain permits when and where required by law.
  • Extinguish all outdoor fires properly - never leave them unattended.
  • Soak ashes and charcoal in water and dispose in a metal can. These materials can reignite days after a fire or barbecue is extinguished.
  • Report any unattended fires immediately to 911.
