Red Flag Warning safety tips

The Florida Forest Service says 90% of wildfires are caused by humans.
Whether at home, on the road, or outdoors, you should be on guard when conditions are present for brush fires. Here is a list of safety measures you should keep in mind to be fire aware.
PROPERTY
- Create at least 100 feet of defensible space around your home by removing leaves, weeds, brush, firewood and other flammable materials.
- Keep your lawn regularly mowed.
- Make sure access roads to your property are cleared and marked.
VEHICLES
- Never throw cigarettes, matches, or other smoking materials out of a vehicle.
- Do not pull over in dry grass and leave the engine running.
- Ensure trailer chains do not drag on the ground - this can create dangerous sparks.
OUTDOOR EQUIPMENT
- Avoid using lawnmowers on dried-out vegetation.
OUTDOOR FIRES
- Be mindful of burn bans active in your area. Obtain permits when and where required by law.
- Extinguish all outdoor fires properly - never leave them unattended.
- Soak ashes and charcoal in water and dispose in a metal can. These materials can reignite days after a fire or barbecue is extinguished.
- Report any unattended fires immediately to 911.