Red Flag Warning safety tips

The Florida Forest Service says 90% of wildfires are caused by humans.

Whether at home, on the road, or outdoors, you should be on guard when conditions are present for brush fires. Here is a list of safety measures you should keep in mind to be fire aware.

PROPERTY



Create at least 100 feet of defensible space around your home by removing leaves, weeds, brush, firewood and other flammable materials.

Keep your lawn regularly mowed.

Make sure access roads to your property are cleared and marked.

VEHICLES



Never throw cigarettes, matches, or other smoking materials out of a vehicle.

Do not pull over in dry grass and leave the engine running.

Ensure trailer chains do not drag on the ground - this can create dangerous sparks.

OUTDOOR EQUIPMENT



Avoid using lawnmowers on dried-out vegetation.

OUTDOOR FIRES

