Breeze Airways offers direct flights from RSW to South Bend, Greenville, Albany

SOUTHWEST, Fla. — Breeze Airways is now offering non-stop service from RSW to South Bend, Indiana.

Starting Wednesday, the airline says travelers can book those flights on Wednesday and Saturdays with one-way fares starting at $49.

The company is also planning two new routes from RSW - including nonstop service to the following:

  • Greenville-Spartanburg, South Carolina (summer seasonal, Thursdays and Sundays, starting May 1, from $39* one way)
  • Albany, New York (one-stop/no change of plane BreezeThru service, Thursdays and Sundays, starting June 5)

Service to Albany and Greenville is set to begin within the next few months, but bookings are now open.

