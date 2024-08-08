Watch Now
Breeze Airways offering new flights from RSW to South Bend and Wilmington

The new routes start on February 5.
1st Breeze A220 - MSN55128 - Exiting Paint
SOUTHWEST FLORIDA — Breeze Airways is offering new flights out of RSW.

Starting Feb. 5, 2025, you can fly to South Bend, Indiana and Wilmington, North Carolina from Southwest Florida International Airport.

The service is nonstop and joins five other additional routes starting in October.

You can also score a 35% discount on all round-trip base fares if you buy it by August 9 for travel from August 28, 2024 to Feb. 5, 2025. This also includes travel from April 28, 2025 to May 13, 2025.

Use the promo code TAKEOFF.

Here's a list of the upcoming routes the airline will offer:

  • Manchester, NH (Seasonal, Wednesdays and Saturdays, starting October 2)
  • Stewart/Newburgh, NY (Seasonal, Wednesdays and Saturdays, starting October 2)
  • Lansing, MI (Seasonal, Thursdays and Sundays, starting October 3)
  • Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, PA (Seasonal, Thursdays and Sundays, starting October 3)
  • Bangor, ME (Seasonal, Wednesdays and Saturdays, starting October 5)
  • South Bend, IN (Wednesdays and Saturdays, starting February 5, 2025)
  • Wilmington, NC (Mondays and Friday, starting February 14, 2025). 
