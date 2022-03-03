Bonita Springs bank robbery suspect arrested

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Deputies responded to the scene of a bank robbery at a Wells Fargo in Bonita Springs on February 28 and have arrested the suspect.

While Deputies were on their way, the suspect, who identifies as Daniel Doucette, was demanding money from the teller.

Investigators found that when Doucette was demanding the money he was placing his hand in the waistband of his pants while telling the employee to wait 90 seconds before calling the police.

Douchette’s physical description was forwarded to the Real Time Intelligence Center who was also working with the SWFL Crime Stoppers.

RTIC analysts were notified on March 2nd of Douchette’s whereabouts in Bonita Springs. Deputies reportedly flooded the area and eventually took Douchette into custody.

Deputies conducted a search warrant and located the backpack that was caught on video footage during the robbery along with the clothing he was wearing during the robbery.

Detectives have found cause to arrest Doucette for one count of Robbery without a Firearm.

