LCSO: Bank Robbery at the Wells Fargo on Tamiami Trail

Posted at 4:34 PM, Feb 28, 2022
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies are investigating a bank robbery at Wells Fargo.

It is located at 26791 South Tamiami Trail in Bonita Springs.

Deputies say it happened around 3:45 p.m. when a man entered the bank and passed a note to the teller.

Investigators say the suspect never displayed a gun, but made off with cash and fled the area in a sports utility vehicle.

Detectives are currently on scene investigating.

