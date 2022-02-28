LCSO: Bank Robbery at the Wells Fargo on Tamiami Trail

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies are investigating a bank robbery at Wells Fargo.
It is located at 26791 South Tamiami Trail in Bonita Springs.
Deputies say it happened around 3:45 p.m. when a man entered the bank and passed a note to the teller.
Investigators say the suspect never displayed a gun, but made off with cash and fled the area in a sports utility vehicle.
Detectives are currently on scene investigating.
BREAKING 🚨 Confirmed bank robbery at the Wells Fargo on Tamiami Trail.— Lee Sheriff - Carmine Marceno (@SheriffLeeFL) February 28, 2022
South District deputies and Violent Crimes detectives are currently on scene investigating. pic.twitter.com/DPwLK3e5sR