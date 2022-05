FORT MYERS, Fla. — Police are investigating the suspicious death of a 55-year-old man.

Fort Myers Police say Anthony Neil Reece was found dead in his apartment near Winkler Avenue and Metro Parkway on May 3.

He didn't show up to work for two days and police say employees became concerned as it was out of character for Reece to miss work. During a welfare check, that's when police found him dead.

It's not clear why his death has been ruled suspicious. The investigation is ongoing.