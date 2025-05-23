Bear spotted under boardwalk at Six Mile Cypress Slough Preserve

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) Bear Management staff responded to a bear sighting under a boardwalk at Six Mile Cypress Slough Preserve.

Park staff closed the boardwalk for the safety of both the bear and visitors, though the park remained open, including the visitor centers and parking lot.

FWC says they successfully hazed the bear away from the boardwalk toward suitable habitat farther away from visitors.

Officials will return to check the site tomorrow morning.

