Lee County Deputy's battery charge dropped

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Former Deputy of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Christopher Doughty, charge of battery against his wife has been dropped.

On July 2nd, 2022, the couple had been drinking when a verbal fight ensued that turned physical.

The victim asked Doughty to leave the home but he refused.

Doughty reportedly insulted the victim’s stepson which was when the victim stepped in to protect him. As the victim was pushing Doughty out into the garage he allegedly put his hands on her neck and said he was not leaving.

The stepson called 911.

The LCSO Deputy of 14 years was arrested on battery charges.

According to Lee County Court records, Doughty’s charge was dropped. We reached out to his attorney, Daniel Garza and he confirmed to us charges were dropped.