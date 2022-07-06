Former deputy reportedly grabbed his wife’s throat during argument

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Christopher Doughty, a deputy who worked for the Lee County Sheriff’s Office for 14 years, was arrested on July 2 after an argument with his wife turned physical.

According to a police report, the couple had been drinking at a friend’s house before they arrived home and began arguing.

During the argument, the victim asked Doughty to leave the house but Doughty refused.

The victim’s son, Doughty’s stepson, was in the home while the two were arguing. At one point, Doughty reportedly verbally insulted his stepson and the victim had to step in to protect him.

While the victim was pushing Doughty into the garage of the home trying to get him to leave, Doughty allegedly put his hand on the victim’s neck and told her he was not leaving.

This was the moment that Doughty’s stepson called 911.

After seeing photos of the victim’s injuries and hearing statements from the victim, Doughty’s stepson and Doughty’s daughter who got home just before deputies arrived, Doughty was arrested on battery charges.