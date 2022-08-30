Assisted living facility staff to undergo active shooter training

FORT MYERS, Fla. — An assisted living facility is partnering with the Lee County Sheriff's Office to educate its staff in active shooter response.

The Preserve on Hope Center Loop will host a crime prevention education session on Tuesday.

During the three scheduled sessions, all staff will learn about topics related to active shooter situations and workplace violence.

Topics of discussion will include warning signs, triggers, and how to respond in emergency situations within the facility.

Nursing homes and assisted living facilities have not been immune to violent situations; in 2009, a gunman opened fire at a nursing home in Carthage, N.C., killing 8 people.

While not a shooting, an assisted living resident in Palm Coast confessed to choking and beating another to death back in May.