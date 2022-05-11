Woman beaten to death by fellow nursing home resident

PALM COAST, Fla. — An assisted living facility resident is dead, with a fellow resident reportedly confessing to beating the woman.

Deputies responded to the Gold Choice Assisted Living & Memory Care facility in Palm Coast around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

The victim was found beaten in the room of another resident, identified as 72-year-old Cliff Mody.

Mody reportedly told nursing home staff he had beaten a woman to death in his room.

Deputies arrived to find the woman on the bed in the Mody's room. Investigators confirmed the woman appeared to have suffered facial injuries. She was pronounced deceased on the scene by paramedics.

“This is an unfortunate situation for all families involved, especially the victim’s,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. “The Major Case Unit is still working the investigation and charges are pending. This is a very sad outcome for the victim and her family and our thoughts and prayers are with her family.”