As Cape Coral grows, the city looks for outside help

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The largest city in Southwest Florida is expected to keep growing, possibly doubling in size in the next two decades according to some estimates.

Bruce Hoch’s job is to make sure the city can keep up with the growing population.

“We’re the big dog. We’re the major player. But we need to act more like it,” said Hoch, the Managing Director of DCG Corplan Consulting, a group hired by the city to develop a strategic economic plan.

While twice as many people live in Cape Coral compared to Fort Myers, it’s a common way of life for many residents in the Cape to travel to Fort Myers for work or services.

“Crossing the bridge,” as many residents describe it has become common place for many.

But Hoch believes that doesn’t need to be the case for everyone.

“I would like to see a performing arts center built here. I would like to see some more convention space,” said Hoch. “What I’d like to do is see more entertainment, restaurant, high-end stuff, middle-end stuff that gets placed here and keeps people of all kinds of income levels happy, and local.”

All of these dreams will come with a price.

Hoch admits the city will have to improve its infrastructure and utilities.

And while the population is growing, census numbers show it’s also aging. Therefore, Hoch believes the city will need a new hospital eventually.

“I think there’s opportunity here for some dynamic change. Without upsetting the population here,” said Hoch.

T. Sharon Woodberry, Cape Coral’s Director of Economic Development, said DCG Corplan was selected after a national bid solicitation culminating in June. Among other strengths, she cited the firm’s history doing similar work for other communities in South Florida, including Broward County, Bay County, Monroe County, and, most recently, an economic development analysis for North Fort Myers (Lee County).

Noting the importance of growing the city’s economy at a pace equal to or exceeding its projected increase in population, Woodberry said DCG Corplan’s mandate is to “identify and prioritize key areas of focus to promote sustainable economic growth, attract new investments, foster innovation, and enhance our city's competitiveness.”