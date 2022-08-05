Arrests made for tiny home theft

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee County deputies arrested three suspects on Friday for their involvement in the theft and destruction of a tiny home.

Back when this first occurred on June 7, witnesses told detectives they saw a silver F-150 towing the home near Howell Drive and Church Drive.

Detectives found charred debris near Howell Road and found a dual axel trailer, wooden beams and other items that are commonly used in home construction.

When the victim described what kinds of materials he used to build his home, detectives found that they were synonymous with what detectives were finding at the scene. Authorities also found a silver F-150 nearby.

When detectives carried out a search warrant, they found even more items that matched the tiny home - including windows, wood, countertops, a toilet and more.

Detectives arrested Kevin Padilla, David Padilla and Phillip Aust. The brothers, Kevin and David Padilla were charged with grand theft. Philip Aust was charged with conspiracy.

Sheriff Carmine Marceno said he was glad to report the news of this arrest.

"North Fort Myers residents deserve to have law and order where their property is not stolen and destroyed,” Sheriff Marceno said.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, detectives are still pursuing leads on other suspects.