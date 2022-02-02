Watch
Arrest made in year-long hit-and-run investigation

Lee County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 1:08 PM, Feb 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-02 13:08:00-05

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers police say they have closed a year-long hit-and-run case.

Michelle Ochran was arrested Tuesday and charged with leaving the scene of a traffic crash involving a death.

Investigators say Ochran hit and killed Paul Hanson the night of Jan. 23, 2021, as he walked home from work. He was crossing the intersection of Fowler Street and Carrell Road at the time of the crash.

Police said community tips played a large part in locating the suspect.

Ochran's bond was set at $250,000. A court appearance has been scheduled for March 7.

