ALVA | Man accused of shooting gun at neighbors leads to hours-long standoff

ALVA, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office has arrested 32-year-old Caleb Hamilton for allegedly shooting at his neighbors, which led to a five-hour standoff in Alva.

According to LCSO, around 8 p.m. Saturday Hamilton had a fight with his neighbors near Seminole Harbor Drive and Palm Beach Boulevard, though it's not clear what it was about.

The sheriff's office says Hamilton shot off a gun and threatened his neighbors; no one was hurt.

Witnesses and family members told deputies Hamilton went inside his house before law enforcement got there. LCSO says they surrounded the home with SWAT trucks and deputies, asking for Hamilton to come out over the course of five hours.

During the investigation, they found out Hamilton was not inside the home. Deputies determined he took off shortly before LCSO got to the area. Hamilton ended up turning himself in around 1 a.m.

LCSO says no one was inside the house and there were no hostages.



Hamilton is charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.

He will likely have his first court appearance Monday morning.