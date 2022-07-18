Additional suspect arrested in connection to arcade robberies

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff’s office announced on Monday that they arrested James Brown in connection to the recent string of arcade robberies.

The sheriff’s office also confirmed that Jwyanza Quadaar Chito, another man suspected to be involved with the robberies, has been connected to a robbery of Vegas Knights in North Fort Myers that happened back in May.

Chito’s charges have been adjusted accordingly to include an additional robbery charge.

Sheriff Carmine Marceno said he commended the deputies’ hard work.

“My violent crimes unit left no stone unturned. Although they made an arrest in this robbery within 12 hours of the crime, they didn’t stop there,” Sheriff Marceno said. “This is yet another example of how this team is unstoppable and dedicated to the safety of Lee County.