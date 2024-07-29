'Abuse of power': Former Lee County deputy arrested for stealing money during traffic stops

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office says they arrested one of their own, accusing a deputy of scheme to defraud and official misconduct.

Back in January 2024, LCSO received a complaint about a deputy taking money during a traffic stop. The deputy was identified as Tyrese Jackson, who was immediately put on leave.

Detectives with the Major Crimes Unit went through around 120 hours of body camera video to look for evidence of the alleged crime, the sheriff's office said. This was between Jan. 2, 2024 and Jan. 22, 2024.

In the videos, the sheriff's office said they found incidents with multiple victims. Detectives say Jackson would pull people over "with the intent to deprive them of money, feeling they would not report him," the sheriff's office said. The warrant says Jackson took money out of wallets and purses.

LCSO says the deputy also manipulated his body-worn camera during that time to prevent certain events from being recorded.

The victims in the video were contacted to get their statements, "furthering the investigators’ beliefs that criminal activity was suspected."

On Feb. 8, 2024, Jackson resigned from the sheriff's office and moved to Maryland. He had been with LCSO since July 2022.

"During his tenure with the Lee County Sheriff's Office, former Deputy Jackson showed a pattern of abuse of power, misuse of agency time and policy, and preyed on those he targeted believing they would not report his criminal activity," the warrant states.

He was arrested on two counts of official misconduct and one count of scheme to defraud, all felonies.

“It disgusts me when one of the people I consider a family member betrays the trust of the great residents of Lee County and tarnishes the badge,” stated Sheriff Carmine Marceno, “Jackson will be held accountable for his actions and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office will continue to provide a concierge level of service.”

Jackson was extradited to Lee County for his charges.

The deputy had no prior disciplinary records or other complaints prior to this incident at LCSO.

The warrant says Jackson was a field training officer. Online records show Jackson had also been featured on the show "On Patrol," formerly known as "Live PD."