Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

A final arrest was made in a 2022 murder case

Cape Coral Police Department
Cape Coral Police Department
Cape Coral Police Department
Cape Coral Police Department
Posted at 12:10 PM, Mar 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-14 12:30:07-04

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Cape Coral Police Department made a final arrest in a murder case that happened back in June of 2022.

Officers responded to a call about gunshots around 4:30 a.m. in June of last year. When the officers arrived on the scene they found a 41-year-old man dead in a driveway.

Through the investigation, the CCPD identified two suspects who robbed, and killed the victim, and then fled the state of Florida.

Roughly a month after the shooting the first suspect was located and arrested. The suspect is being charged with second-degree murder and robbery with a firearm.

Last week the CCPD was able to locate the second suspect Eduardo Ramon Troche-Rodriguez in Lexington, Kentucky. Rodriguez was arrested for second-degree murder and is awaiting extradition to Lee County.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOX 4 MORNING NEWS M-F 6-11AM∙SAT/SUN 7-9AM