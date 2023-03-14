A final arrest was made in a 2022 murder case

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Cape Coral Police Department made a final arrest in a murder case that happened back in June of 2022.

Officers responded to a call about gunshots around 4:30 a.m. in June of last year. When the officers arrived on the scene they found a 41-year-old man dead in a driveway.

Through the investigation, the CCPD identified two suspects who robbed, and killed the victim, and then fled the state of Florida.

Roughly a month after the shooting the first suspect was located and arrested. The suspect is being charged with second-degree murder and robbery with a firearm.

Last week the CCPD was able to locate the second suspect Eduardo Ramon Troche-Rodriguez in Lexington, Kentucky. Rodriguez was arrested for second-degree murder and is awaiting extradition to Lee County.