Cape police find man dead after approximately gunshots reportedly heard in the area

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral Police Department responded to the scene where approximately 20 gunshots were heard in the area of 1800th SW 10th Terrace.

Saturday, June 24, around 4:28 AM CPPD saw a male in the back seat of a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. The man identified as Fernando Batista Montero was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation revealed that an altercation took place and Montero was shot and killed by an identified suspect that fled the scene.

CCPD says it appears to be an isolated incident and updates will be provided as the case develops.