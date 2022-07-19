3-day blood drive underway in honor of fallen Fort Myers officer

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The family of fallen officer Adam Jobbers-Miller, the Fort Myers Police Department and Lee Health are partnering to host the 4th-annual blood drive in his memory.

Officer Jobbers-Miller was shot in the line of duty July 2018, and spent a week at Lee Memorial Hospital before passing from his injuries.

The three-day blood drive kicks off with a ceremonial flag-raising Tuesday morning.

Tuesday and Wednesday, people can donate blood at Lee Memorial Hospital from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Day three of the drive, Thursday, July 21, the drive will take place the Fort Myers Police Department from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Family members and Lee Health are hoping his story will inspire the community to donate blood.

Every pint of blood donated in this drive will stay in Lee County and will benefit local patients who are in recovery and are in need of blood.

Just one single pint of blood can help save the lives of several people.

Lee Health says about 800 units of blood are needed per week to maintain inventory levels. Just last month Lee Health was in urgent need of type-O blood and supply levels were critically low.

As a thank you gift, all donors will receive a T-shirt and lunch plus a comprehensive wellness check-up.