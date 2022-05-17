22-year-old woman arrested for scamming homebuyers

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested a woman from Loxahatchee for charges of scheming to defraud, money laundering, and aggravated white-collar crime after reportedly working with another real estate scammer known as Tabria Josey.

On Tuesday, May 17, 2022, a 22-year-old woman and accomplice of Josey, identified as Alexis Russell, was arrested.

On May 11, 2022, Josey, scammed more than 45 victims into purchasing real estate that totaled over $300,000 by listing properties without the knowledge of the homeowners and posting the homes on many different websites. Josey would also act as the title agent to finalize the closing.

According to the report, Russell is accused of co-conspiring with Josey to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars from many victims in a complex real estate scam.

Russell was booked into the Lee County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing and there are said to possibly be more victims. For those who may have further information contact FDLE Fort Myers at (800)-407-4880.

