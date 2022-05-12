20-year-old woman arrested & accused of scamming homebuyers

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. — A 20-year-old woman was arrested by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) after allegedly stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from many victims that were scammed into purchasing real estate.

Tabria Anorria Josey faces charges of scheming to defraud, grand theft, money laundering, aggravated white-collar crime, and communication fraud.

“The defendant took advantage of Florida’s red-hot real estate market to rip off homebuyers and renters. Her crimes spanned six counties, involved 25 properties, and tricked consumers into parting with nearly $300,000. As the investigation into this elaborate real estate scheme remains active, my Statewide Prosecutors will continue to work with law enforcement to ensure the defendant faces justice for her crimes.”



- Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody said

“More than 45 victims were defrauded in this scam. I applaud our investigators for their solid work in arresting this suspect,” said FDLE Acting Commissioner Mark Glass said

According to FDLE agents, Josey would list many properties for sale without letting the homeowners know while also impersonating the owners.

When people agreed to buy the home, Josey would then act as the title agent and would create fictitious title companies and websites to seem more legit and complete the deals.

More than 45 victims have been tricked by Josey's scams according to FDLE. Investigators also confirmed nearly $300,000 was stolen from her scamming.

The property locations that were targeted were: Lee, Indian River, Palm Beach, Flagler, Orange, and St. Lucie counties.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with further information about this crime or who may be a victim is asked to call FDLE Ft. Myers at (800)-407-4880

Josey was arrested in Loxahatchee and was booked into Palm Beach County Jail.