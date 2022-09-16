22 of 55 victims identified in Sanibel video voyeurism case

SANIBEL, Fla. — Police said Friday that they have positively identified 22 people recorded without their knowledge in a family restroom at Bowman's Beach Park.

Investigators say they have detailed 55 total victims from footage recorded from devices that were discovered on July 28. 58-year-old Dana Caruso is charged with video voyeurism.

In all, 270 videos were recorded in five-minute increments, police said.

"Some of the victims appear in more than one video clip," the department said in a written statement. "There are numerous video clips of an empty bathroom. Several videos at the end of the time period in question show police personnel at the beginning of the investigation."

Footage from legitimate surveillance cameras outside the restroom area are being used in an attempt to identify more victims.

If you used the family restrooms at Bowman's Beach on July 28, you're asked to contact Detective John Eicher at 239-472-3111.

Police are promising weekly updates about the investigation "pending significant developments."