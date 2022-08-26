Watch Now
Sanibel Police arrest a New Hampshire man on voyeurism charges

Sanibel Police Department
Posted at 5:41 PM, Aug 26, 2022
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Sanibel Police Department arrested a New Hampshire man on voyeurism charges earlier this month.

Sanibel Police had been investigating Dana Caruso since July 28 after the city’s Public Works Department noticed a fire alarm had been installed inside a family restroom at Bowman’s Beach Park. Employees confirmed that the device had not been installed by the department and notified Sanibel Police.

Officers obtained a search warrant and confirmed that a video camera had been placed inside the fire alarm. They were able to identify Caruso as a suspect and secure an arrest warrant, which listed several felony and misdemeanor charges.

Carusa was arrested while traveling at the Chicago O'Hare Airport on August 19. Police are now working to have him extradited to Lee County.

