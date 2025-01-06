2 Lee County road rage incidents. One involved a gun, another with slashed tires

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee County deputies are investigating two road rage incidents. One involved a gun and another involved slashed tires.

According to a police report, deputies were called to the area of South Bay Drive and US 41 on Jan. 3 around 5:20 p.m.

A man said another driver, later identified at Matthew Tobler, was driving aggressively and flipping people off. When the man got close to Tobler's car, he said Tobler jumped out without putting the car in park. The man said he laughed before Tobler jumped back in to stop the car.

Lee County Sheriff's Office

Then, the man said Tobler showed a knife and threatened to stab him as he approached the man's driver side door.

As the driver called 911, he said Tobler stabbed his tire before leaving the scene.

The driver described Tobler, his vehicle and the plate to deputies, which is how they were able to identify him, along with a photo line-up.

That same day, deputies responded to a home in Fort Myers and saw Tobler pull into the driveway, where they arrested him. Tobler refused to answer questions without a lawyer, the report said.

When deputies searched the home, the report says they found a backpack on the table with a folding knife in it.

Tobler was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and has since bonded out of jail.

SECOND ROAD RAGE INCIDENT:

About three hours earlier, there was another incident.

In another police report, deputies responded to a crash near Three Oaks Parkway and Corkscrew Road in Estero.

The passenger in one car said another driver pointed a gun at her. That driver was later identified as David Chaves.

Lee County Sheriff's Office

Chaves claimed he had a gun in his hand while on the phone with 911 after the crash.

Deputies arrived and said neither car had damage, but did speak with them and Chaves.

The driver said Chaves was flashing his lights at them in the left lane, and continued to do so as he got closer to their bumper.

Then, the driver told deputies Chaves went around them and started brake checking them.

So, they went into another lane to avoid a crash. However, the driver says Chaves speeds up next to them. The passenger then says "gun," before they got into a side-swipe crash.

The passenger told deputies Chaves had a black gun in his hand and pointed it in their direction.

Deputies arrested Chaves for three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. He has since bonded out of jail.

The police report says they did recover a gun with a loaded magazine, along with a dash camera attached to Chaves's car.