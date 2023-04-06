18 arrests made in LCSO's crackdown on reckless driving

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Following a shooting on March 19th, 2023the Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) Violent Crimes Unit has dedicated more than 1,100 hours to the case resulting in 18 arrests.

At the intersection of Homestead Rd & Milwaukee Blvdtwo elderly victims were injured in a shooting. Since the shooting, detectives have made 11 arrests, including the shooter identified as 17-year-old Armando Cruz.

The Violent Crimes Unit detectives with LCSO have been working non-stop to find every person involved in the incident and conducted 27 search warrants that have resulted in multiple pieces of evidence being recovered.

Two vehicles involved in the March shooting have also been forfeited and are now the property of the LCSO.

In response to the shooting, Sheriff Carmine Marceno dedicated a task force focused on cracking down on reckless drivers.

That task force has since made 323 traffic stops, and issued 356 citations.

LCSO remains dedicated to ensuring the safety of all drivers on Lee Countyroads as the investigation continues.

