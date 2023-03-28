16-year-old arrested after speeding over double the legal limit

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A 16-year-old has been arrested after speeding over twice the legal limit.

Over the weekend the Fort Myers Police Department (FMPD) participated in an operation focusing on Street Racing.

Officers and Deputies conducted traffic stops looking for specific street racing violations.

One of the arrests made was for 16-year-old Clint Hill who has been charged with fleeing and eluding at high speed, racing a motor vehicle, and resisting

without violence.

Fort Myers Police Department Clint Hill

Hill traveled past officers traveling 115 miles per hour (MPH) in a 45 mph zone.

When Officers attempted a traffic stop, the driver continued at speeds in excess of 135 mph.

A separate Officer observed the vehicle stopped at the intersection of Challenger and Six Mile Cypress, before escaping from the driver's seat.

After a brief foot pursuit, Hill was detained and arrested without incident.

Together the Cape Coral Police Department (CCPD), the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), Lee County Sheriff's Office (LCSO), Lee County Port Authority (LCPA), and FMPD gave over 80 citations including traffic stops, speed citations, and criminal citations.

This comes after LCSO announced it's changing its policy on police pursuits.

The change is in response to a shooting inLehigh Acres after an elderly couple was shot at an intersection when they encountered a group of people who had planned on street racing.