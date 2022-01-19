Lee County Sheriff’s Office highlights Civilian Support Unit to help provide extra security for residents

Lee County, FLA - It’s all hands on deck for the Lee County Sheriff’s Office as they announced a revamped program formerly known as VOICE. The revamped group goes by the title of Civilian Support Unit. CSU will help provide extra boots on the ground for residents of Lee County.

Lee County Sheriff's Office says the volunteer program provides extra security at no cost to tax payers. Adding the revamped volunteer unit is a big help for the county and has been able to help in the recent weather events as they were deployed to help throughout the multiple neighborhoods where tornadoes hit.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno says, “It’s an extra set of eyes and ears in our neighborhoods.”

Currently - the Sheriff's Office has 135 volunteers. Lee county is 12,060 square miles of land and water with almost 1,700 employees. Sheriff Marceno says this unit costs tax payers zero dollars…“It saves the tax payer millions of dollars a year millions because at an accident crash we can free up a law enforcement officer and our civilian support unit can stand by for a tow truck they can direct traffic.”

The Sheriff adds that the civilians are out providing extra patrols in schools and other public areas as this program is custom tailored for the citizen, “If we have someone and we have people back here who have extensive knowledge with marine with the coast guard. We take that talent and we put them right into the marine unit so this unit is custom tailored to fit the individual.”

Terry Hall explains, “It’s our way to give back.”

Hall is a volunteer with the Civilian Support Unit’s Bicycle Patrol. “I’m an avid cyclist anyway I like to ride at least 50 miles a week sometimes 100 and I get to do it for the Sheriff.”

Every CSU member receives respective training. Hall says, “They sponsored me to take a 40 hour course to become a police public safety cyclist and it was the most challenging thing I’ve ever done and I was the oldest person at 75 to ever complete the course and I get to use that now so I patrol the parks, the beaches, the shopping malls. The bike is invaluable in surveillance...I ride parade routes and race routes beforehand looking for any suspicious things.”

Hall is 80 years old and just one of the CSU members who have provided many hours of extra support for Lee County…

Hall, “This little thing says I’ve done more than a thousand in a year.”

Sheriff Marceno, “A thousand hours in a year that’s zero cost to the tax payer and a person that can be anywhere he wants. He's retired and comes here 80 years old and smiles and gives back it’s a blessing.”

“And I’m where I want to be. It’s just an honor I just feel so honored to represent the sheriff," says Hall.