Missing North Fort Myers woman found deceased

Juan Reina
Posted at 9:33 AM, May 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-12 10:18:13-04

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — UPDATE ( 10:13 AM)--The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has announced that decease was missing North Fort Myers woman Desiree Ann Thomas.

LCSO says the Next of Kin has been notified.

No further details have been released at this time.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation on Crescent Lake Drive in North Fort Myers. A crew on the scene saw crime scene tape surrounding a house and vehicle.

LCSO has not released any additional details at this time. A woman went missing from the same area on May 11th.

The Lee County Sheriffs Office has not commented on whether the investigation is connected to the missing woman. However, the agency announced via Facebook that the woman was located.

This story is breaking and will be updated with the latest information as we receive it.

