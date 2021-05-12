Watch
Tips needed to locate missing Fort Myers woman

Posted at 6:22 AM, May 12, 2021
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office needs help locating a missing Fort Myers woman.

LCSO says Desiree Ann Thomas, 53, was heard from 12:30 pm on May 11th by friends and family.

She is described as a white female with brown hair and blue eyes.

She is 5’5” and weighs 130 pounds. She was last seen on Crescent Lake Drive in Fort Myers wearing dark blue or purple scrubs.

If you have any information on Desiree‘s whereabouts, you are asked to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 239-477-1000 or Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.

