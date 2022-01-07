Lee County school bus drivers call out sick; warning parents of bus delays

FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Lee County School District said it is seeing an increase in bus drivers calling out sick this week because those drivers are ill.

Spokesperson for the Lee County School District said the number of drivers calling out sick is higher than usual and its causing concerns for parents.

On Wednesday, a total of 154 drivers and attendants called out sick. Thursday, 161 drivers and attendants called out sick. Spicker said it's been rough this week getting kids to school and this is what the district is doing to combat the issue to make sure kids get to school on time.

"They will divide that route up and pick some spots out and add them to another bus so that students are picked up in the morning and dropped off in the afternoon," Spicker said.

Spicker said the district is also looking to fill in 90 vacancies for bus drivers. For more information, click here.

