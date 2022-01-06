Lee Schools parents warned of possible bus delays due to sick-outs

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Dozens of families night have to find alternate ways to get their kids to school after more than 100 Lee County bus drivers called out sick on at least two occasions this week.

District officials say that on Monday, Jan. 3, 128 drivers and attendants called out sick. 126 called out on Tuesday.

Lee County Schools says this is twice the normal average.

"While we are doing the best we can and will get a bus to every stop, some will be late and some will be very late," spokesperson Rob Spicker said in a statement to Fox 4.