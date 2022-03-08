Lee school board to discuss high school schedule changes

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Lee County School Board will be meeting to talk about changing the way thousands of students learn.

And it could also help with the district's teacher shortage.

Right now, students have a 4-by-4 schedule. Meaning they have four classes a day with each class being 86 minutes and students going to those classes every other day.

This new format would go from 8 classes to 7, with each class being 46 minutes and students going to those classes every day.

The school district says this change will allow students to see teachers every day and get about 15 extra days of instruction throughout the year. They say it will also make it easier for students to make up missing work.

For teachers, this will require 140 fewer teachers on-staff helping alleviate pressure from the on-going teacher shortage. Teachers will be able to see their students every day and have more time with them.

The district says class sizes will not be affected and neither will teacher contract hours.

The Lee County School Board will be discussing these changes at today’s 1 p.m. meeting. The district has outlined what this plan will look like more thoroughly, which you can find online right here.