Lee high schools changing schedule format in 22-23 year

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Schedules for Lee County high school students will undergo format changes with the next school year.

Tuesday night, parents were emailed notice about the change.

Currently in a '4x4' format, students take four classes per day which last more than an hour each. Mondays and Wednesdays see a different four-class schedule from Tuesdays and Thursdays. On Fridays, schools traditionally have students take all scheduled classes in truncated sessions, usually 30-45 minutes each.

Deeper explanation of the format, including possible variations, is provided by Always Be Learning.

The 2022-2023 schedule for high schools will change to a 7-period day with 46-minute long classes all five days.

School leaders plan to further explain the changes at next week's scheduled board meeting.