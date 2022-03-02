Watch
Lee high schools changing schedule format in 22-23 year

Posted at 6:17 AM, Mar 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-02 06:17:08-05

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Schedules for Lee County high school students will undergo format changes with the next school year.

Tuesday night, parents were emailed notice about the change.

Currently in a '4x4' format, students take four classes per day which last more than an hour each. Mondays and Wednesdays see a different four-class schedule from Tuesdays and Thursdays. On Fridays, schools traditionally have students take all scheduled classes in truncated sessions, usually 30-45 minutes each.

Deeper explanation of the format, including possible variations, is provided by Always Be Learning.

The 2022-2023 schedule for high schools will change to a 7-period day with 46-minute long classes all five days.

School leaders plan to further explain the changes at next week's scheduled board meeting.

