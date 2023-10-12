LEE COUNTY | LCSO deploys deputies for extra patrols in SWFL amid crisis in Israel

LEE COUNTY, FLA — We are focusing on security here in Southwest Florida pertaining to what's happening in Israel as community members are gathering for prayers and vigils this week at areas of worship.

Departments are adding additional security this week. We saw that additional security with Lee County Sheriff's Offie Deputies outside of the Jewish Federation of Lee County and Charlotte Counties.

In fact Lee County Sheriff's Office has deployed deputies to do extra patrols of areas of worship and at large gatherings.

Sheriff Carmine Marceno tells FOX 4's Elyse Chengery that the department has been using the Realtime Intelligence Center to continue to stay vigilant of our areas as well as having those extra patrols out this week and for the foreseeable future.

Sheriff Carmine Marceno, “The world today is a different place and with the conflicts that we see in Israel we’re constantly working in Lee County Sheriff's office with our local state and federal partners gathering intelligence we have to be proactive. We need to make certain our residents are safe so what we’ve done is we did a comprehensive review of the entire Lee county. We know where the synagogues are the religious buildings the mosques. People have to be safe.”

The LCSO surveillance tower can be seen outside the The Jewish Federation of Lee and Charlotte Counties.

Again this is out of an abundance of caution. Lee County Sheriff's Office says they have not received any threats.

On Thursday another gathering is taking place at Alliance for the Arts at 5:30PM to stand in solidarity for Israel.

We also continue to track 53 church members of First Naples Church who are coming back from religious site tours in Israel. Their direct flight from Tel Aviv landed in Miami at 9:41AM Thursday.