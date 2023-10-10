NAPLES | Members of First Naples Church staying in Israel amid attacks

NAPLES, Fla. — 53 church members of First Naples Church are in Israel for a tour of biblical sites amid Hamas attacks.

Communications Pastor Andy Wells with First Naples Church says he's been in constant contact with them.

“Anytime that you hear that there’s conflict in an area where some of your own people are, there’s great concern, as well as concern for those who live there and are affected by the attacks," Pastor Wells said. “They kind of just bunkered down a little bit at their hotel and hung out there for a while.”

Pastor Alan Brumback and his family are among those on the trip. He's been updating the community about how they're doing through social media.

“We have high spirits. I know that sometimes the news is making it look like this place is terrible," Pastor Brumback said in a video. "I’m not saying it’s not, a lot of terrible things happening in the county that have happened with missile attacks... I get alerted to a website that shows all the different attacks, but where we are is safe the Lord has been kind to us."

Pastor Wells says the best thing to do right now is pray...

"While we do have a great hope that they’ll come back, ultimately our hope is in Jesus and we’re just thankful that we can trust in him in times like this right when things feel unsettled and you're not sure, we can always lean into the hope that we have in him.”

Many of those church members are scheduled to fly back to southwest Florida this week.