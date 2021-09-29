Lee County host "Social Lee: Careers and Conversations" event for first time teachers

FORT MYERS, Fl. — The Lee County School District is hosting Social Lee: Careers & Conversations, an event that will highlight teaching positions within the District on Thursday, September 30.

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the variety of career paths available and walk through the process of becoming certified to teach in the state. There will also be an opportunity for select candidates to be offered an interview for potential employment.

The event will take place from 5:30pm to 7:30pm at Stillwater Grille in Fort Myers. Registration must be completed by today at [link.mediaoutreach.meltwater.com].

The School District of Lee County offers a competitive and comprehensive compensation plan for its employees with a starting salary of $47,300.

Additional benefits and earning opportunities are also available via advanced degree supplement, summer school, athletic coaching and more. Upon hire, a personal benefits selection process will be made available to eligible employees.

To learn more about available career opportunities, visit www.LeeSchools.net/Careers [link.mediaoutreach.meltwater.com].