Lee County Crime Prevention Recycling Program

FORT MYERS, Fl. — In order to reduce theft and crime after the holidays, the Lee County Sheriff's Office and Waste Pro USA are partnering up to help you safely dispose of empty gift boxes.

Bring your empty valuable gift boxes, such as for televisions, laptops, and other items to one of the District Substations instead of putting them at the end of your driveway.

Through January 4, 2022, at 5:00 pm, you can bring your CARDBOARD ONLY recyclables to a posted recycling bin at any of the below Lee County Sheriff's Office substations:

Central District: 14750 Six Mile Cypress Ft. Myers, FL 33912

East District: 1301 Homestead Rd. Lehigh Acres, FL 33936

South District: The Bonita Community Policing Substation located at 10520 Reynolds St. Bonita Springs, FL 34134

