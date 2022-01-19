Lee County Commissioners approve street lights and landscaping contract

FORT MYERS, Fl. — The Lee Board of County Commissioners voted Tuesday to award contract for street lighting and landscaping on the recently widened section of Alico Road from Ben Hill Griffin Parkway to Airport Haul Road.

The road project on Alico Road is a priority to the Bpard as a part of their commitment to improving transportation infrastructure.

Construction was completed about a year ago and expanded what had been a two-lane road into a four-lane divided highway with on-road bike lanes and a 12-foot, shared-use path on each side. New underground utility lines also were installed.

The $2 million contract is with Alva-based P&T Lawn & Tractor Service, Inc. Work is expected to begin in February.