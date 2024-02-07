Lee County activates its Cold Weather Plan

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee County Government is coordinating with its partnering entities to activate its Cold Weather Outreach Plan.
Severe Weather Outreach Teams are mobilized to specific locations when inland temperatures are projected to drop to 40 degrees or lower for an extended period. Teams include Human & Veteran Services staff and members of the HOT Team (Housing, Outreach and Treatment), including law enforcement and Centerstone Behavioral Health. Teams provide cold weather items, and access to transportation to shelter at the Bob Janes Empowerment Center.
Lee County Human & Veteran Services’ (HVS) coordinated entry phone line has information regarding outreach locations, transportation assistance, sheltering and supplies. The number is 239-533-7996. The department’s HVS Reach app, which is available for free download on the Apple App Store and Google Play, will also be updated. Persons experiencing homelessness can sign up to receive push alerts from the app.
The county has identified several designated outreach locations on or near LeeTran routes where volunteers and staff will distribute blankets, hand-warmers, socks and assist with transportation if a person experiencing homelessness accepts a sheltering offer.
- Lion’s Park, 2550 Cleveland Ave., Fort Myers
- Centennial Park, 2000 W. First St., Fort Myers
- Fort Myers Regional Library, 2450 First St., Fort Myers
- Rosa Parks Transfer Station, 2250 Widman Way, Fort Myers
Note: A warming bus from LeeTran will be available at this site at 6 to 10 a.m. Wednesday.
- Edison Mall Transfer Station, southeast corner of the mall near Solomon Blvd.
Note: A warming bus from LeeTran will be available at this site at 6 to 10 a.m. Wednesday.
- Cape Coral Transfer Center, 820 S.E. 47th Terrace, Cape Coral
- North Fort Myers Library/Parks and Recreation, 2001 N. Tamiami Trail, North Fort Myers
- South Fort Myers Transfer Station, 13182 South Cleveland Ave., Fort Myers.
- Schandler Hall Park, 419 Royal Palm Park Road, Fort Myers