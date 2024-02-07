Lee County activates its Cold Weather Plan

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee County Government is coordinating with its partnering entities to activate its Cold Weather Outreach Plan.

Severe Weather Outreach Teams are mobilized to specific locations when inland temperatures are projected to drop to 40 degrees or lower for an extended period. Teams include Human & Veteran Services staff and members of the HOT Team (Housing, Outreach and Treatment), including law enforcement and Centerstone Behavioral Health. Teams provide cold weather items, and access to transportation to shelter at the Bob Janes Empowerment Center.

Lee County Human & Veteran Services’ (HVS) coordinated entry phone line has information regarding outreach locations, transportation assistance, sheltering and supplies. The number is 239-533-7996. The department’s HVS Reach app, which is available for free download on the Apple App Store and Google Play, will also be updated. Persons experiencing homelessness can sign up to receive push alerts from the app.

The county has identified several designated outreach locations on or near LeeTran routes where volunteers and staff will distribute blankets, hand-warmers, socks and assist with transportation if a person experiencing homelessness accepts a sheltering offer.

