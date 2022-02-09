Lee Co. NAACP makes push for local business owner to remain in Edison Mall

FORT MYERS, FL. —

A Fort Myers business owner, who has been providing jobs in the community for more than 30 years, is asking the Edison Mall to let her keep her business there.

On Tuesday, the head of a local civil rights group, is called for the community to rally behind this Black-woman owned business.

Family members and supporters of Altemia Diggs joined the Lee County NAACP for a press conference at the organization's headquarters.

Diggs, a salon and academy owner, rents three units in the mall. She says she fell behind on payments when she contracted Covid-19.

Federal aid did help, she says, but it wasn't enough.

Diggs says she reached out to the mall, and was placed on a payment plan.

Last month, Diggs says she received a "Notice of Termination" from the law firm representing Washington Prime Group - notifying her that it plans to end her lease.

The Lee County NAACP says it values Diggs as a Black business owner in Southwest Florida.

The organization says it's tried to reach out to Washington Prime Group, as it's seeking further discussion about Diggs' situation.

Lee County NAACP leaders say they believe it's important she remains in the mall, saying Digg's three locations generate foot traffic, revenue and pride within the Black community. They say if they're not able to come to an agreement that doesn't lead to Diggs moving out, they'll call for a boycott of the Edison Mall.

In a statement, Washington Prime says:

“At Edison Mall, our values are centered on empathy, love, and respect. We are committed to diversity, equity and inclusion in everything we do. We have a zero tolerance policy for racism in any form, and we condemn any such behavior in the strongest terms. Edison Mall has hosted and supported numerous diversity initiatives including the Southwest Florida Black Expo, job fairs highlighting minority businesses and many others. Now more than ever, we need to work together. As leaders in the Ft. Myers community, we are committed to being involved in the important conversations and efforts taking place to improve our community.”

– Spokesperson of Washington Prime Group, owner of Edison Mall

The group also says it cannot comment on legal matters.