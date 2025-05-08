LCSO investigates report of suspicious vehicle near school

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office has an increased presence outside of Tropic Isles Elementary School Thursday morning.

They are working to gather more information regarding a suspicious incident that happened yesterday:

Southwest Florida Crimestoppers reports that it happened in the area of Orange Grove Boulevard near Pondella Road around 8:30 or 10 a.m. Someone told deputies they saw an older model black SUV with black rims. They said the car approached and made contact with a juvenile. The juvenile, who is unknown at this time, did not tell anyone of an inappropriate incident, authorities said.

At least 10 deputies are completing roving and foot patrols within and around the school grounds, LCSO said.

This comes as Cape Coral police are investigating an attempted abduction of ajuvenile who was waiting at a bus stop Wednesday morning.

