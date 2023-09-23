LABELLE | Crews on scene of fatal crash along State Road 29

LABELLE, Fla. — According to Florida Highway Patrol a crash occurred Saturday morning shortly after 6 a.m. along State Road 29.

FHP says two people died in the crash.

Drivers need to be aware of a current roadblock along SR-29 in both directions from Helms Road to Cowboy Way.

It's also important to make note that this marks the third major crash on a mile section of that road in the last nine days.

As FOX 4 reported on September 14, a 15-year-old was killed by a hit and run driver in Labelle.

Another hit and run crash happened on September 21 when Florida Highway Patrol says a vehicle was going north on State Road 29 just south of Jim Kulczy Drive. FHP says the vehicle collided with an industrial fire hydrant causing it to dispense more than 85,000 gallons of purified water in the area. Driver fled the scene and FHP is still looking for details in both of these hit and run crashes asking anyone with information to call Florida Highway Patrol or Crimestoppers.