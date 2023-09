HENDRY COUNTY, Fla — Florida Highway Patrol says a 15-year-old boy was hit and killed Thursday night, while he rode his bicycle on Case Road in Hendry County.

Troopers say the driver who hit him kept going. They say the person may have been driving a white SUV.

The crash happened after 7:30 pm east of State Road 29. Troopers say anyone with information about the crash or the hit and run driver should call Florida Highway Patrol at 239-344-1700 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.