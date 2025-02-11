KEEP AN EYE OUT: Sarasota Police search for driver who killed two children

SARASOTA, Fla. — Police are looking for a driver they say hit three people, killing two children on Monday night.

According to Sarasota Police, they were walking across the street on North Washington Boulevard and 7th Street. They say a driver hit them and took off.

A 2-year-old and a 5-month-old were rushed to the hospital, but died from their injuries. The 29-year-old mom is currently in critical condition.

Detectives say the suspect's vehicle is a white 2013-2018 Lexus ES300. It has damage to the right, front quarter panel and windshield.

It was last seen going south on State Road 683, made a U-turn in the area of 5th Street before going east on 7th Street.

Anyone who may know the driver or have information about the car, call police immediately.