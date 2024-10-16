JUST IN: NWS confirms TWO tornadoes hit Lee County in Milton

The National Weather Service in Tampa has completed their tornado survey in Lee County.

EF-2 Fort Myers Tornado

An EF-2 tornado with maximum winds of 116 mph struck Fort Myers around 12:15pm on October 9, 2024.

The tornado touched down a few blocks south of Colonial Blvd. with some scattered tree and minor roof damage. The strongest damage was then noted to the north-northwest across Colonial Blvd. along Orangewood Ave. where a large portion of a roof was torn off of a home and the block wall in the garage area collapsed. Roof damage was also noted across the street from this point, but was already being repaired. The track continued to the north-northwest across the Fort Myers Country Club, with snapped and uprooted trees noted along the track as well as other minor to moderate damage to homes, then lifted near the Caloosahatchee River.

‘It was very scary’: Tornado flips home and leaves path of destruction in Pine Lakes

EF-1 Matlacha Tornado

Also in the outer rain bands of Milton, an EF-1 tornado hit Matlacha.

Fox 4 captured this tornado LIVE in ongoing coverage.

Hurricane Milton: Tornado sweeps over bridge during meteorologist's live report

A waterspout moved onshore over the Matlacha area, causing roof and siding damage to several homes along the track. The worst of the damage was to two homes, one where half of the roof was ripped off, and the other was a mobile home that had half the roof ripped off and walls collapse under it. The tornado moved back over the water and dissipated.

The National Weather Service tells Fox 4 they'll be surveying Charlotte county damage tomorrow, Thursday, October 16, and will also review the damage from possible tornadoes in North Fort Myers.