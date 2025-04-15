It's Your Money: How AI is changing the landscape of identity theft

As Artificial Intelligence becomes more widespread, scammers are making new use of the tools to try to rip you off.

Since 2021, more than 16,600 scams have been reported to the Better Business Bureau Scam Tracker.

Scams more and more widespread

Nearly every scam involves some sort of information theft.

Many scam victims have no idea their personal information may be compromised.

The BBB says the landscape of identity theft is changing with the widespread adoption of AI tools and dark web sites that allow sales of stolen information.

In the new study “AI tools and dark web power identity theft, BBB study shows, putting bank accounts, social security numbers at risk,” the International Investigations Initiative examines patterns of reports, reviews the amount of money lost and shares stories from those caught up in the scams so the public can avoid them.

What are the signs of identity theft?



Misspelled website URLs

Suspicious links or attachments in unexpected emails

Websites with low quality design

Texts from unknown sources

Unexpected messages on social media

How can I protect myself from identity theft?