IT'S YOUR MONEY: Americans plan to change spending habits

As uncertainty about tariffs from the Trump administration continues, more and more Americans say they’re making changes and anticipating higher prices.

A recent survey from NerdWallet, found 85% of Americans have concerns about tariffs.

Americans Plan To Change Spending Habits

Among the top two concerns among consumers, 46% said they’re concerned about the costs of everyday necessities and 45% worry about tariffs causing a recession.

The same survey, which included more than 2,000 responses, found 87% of Americans plan to change their financial strategy in the next 12 months because of tariffs.