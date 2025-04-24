Watch Now
Local News

IT'S YOUR MONEY: Americans plan to change spending habits

A recent survey found nearly 9 in 10 Americans plans to change their spending habits in the next month, due to concerns of tariffs.
Wilfredo Lee/AP
Food products are shown at a checkout line at a grocery store, Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
As uncertainty about tariffs from the Trump administration continues, more and more Americans say they’re making changes and anticipating higher prices.

A recent survey from NerdWallet, found 85% of Americans have concerns about tariffs.

Americans Plan To Change Spending Habits

Among the top two concerns among consumers, 46% said they’re concerned about the costs of everyday necessities and 45% worry about tariffs causing a recession.

The same survey, which included more than 2,000 responses, found 87% of Americans plan to change their financial strategy in the next 12 months because of tariffs.

