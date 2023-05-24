'We're not going anywhere': Annual LGBTQ Pride event vows to continue

One of the largest LGBTQ organizations in Florida says they won’t let recent legislation signed by Governor Ron DeSantis deter them from holding their annual events — including Disney's GayDays.

GayDays has been a multi-day celebration at Walt Disney World in Orlando for decades.

Every year the event attracts thousands of people from across the country.

CEO of GayDays Inc. Joseph Clark says he’s heard from many members of the LGBTQ community who expressed fear about coming to the Sunshine State.

“With the amount of laws and bills that have been signed, recently, in Florida. There’s fear. There’s unknown to everything,” Clark said.

Last week, on the International Day against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed several bills into law that restrict transgender healthcare, bathroom use and drag performances in the state.

Clark says despite the fear, the show will go on.

GayDays is scheduled to run from June 1 through June 5.

“Events like ours will only survive if we come together. But we’re not going anywhere,” Clark said.