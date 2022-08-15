Watch Now
Sen. Rubio joins bipartisan search for Mar-a-Lago information

The Florida Senator joined the Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee in asking for more information about the FBI raid.
Lynne Sladky/AP
FILE- This Monday, Nov. 21, 2016 file photo, shows the Mar-a-Lago resort owned by President-elect Donald Trump in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
Posted at 5:22 PM, Aug 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-15

The search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida home has sparked backlash among Republican lawmakers.

Florida Senator Marco Rubio, the Vice-Chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, along with the Chairman, Virginia Democrat Senator Mark Warner, sent a private letter over the weekend to Attorney General Merrick Garland and the Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, according to reports from Axios.

The letter, according to the online news outlet, asked to see the documents on a classified bases along with an analysis of any national security threat posed by the possible mishandling of the information.

A spokesperson for Rubio’s office didn’t respond to Fox 4 Investigates.

In a statement to Axios, the spokesperson said, “In his remarks, Attorney General Garland claimed there was a substantial public interest in the execution of an unprecedented search warrant on President Trump. As such, the Intelligence Committee has asked the Department of Justice to share with us, on a classified basis, the specific intelligence documents seized from Mar-a-Lago.”

This marks the first time a bipartisan group from Congress has come together asking for more information on the raid.

